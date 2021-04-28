Athlete of the Week: Andy Atwood

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — Last week UTRGV graduate student Andy Atwood posted a .571 batting average while hitting a pair of home runs with five RBI. He recorded 12 hits in his 21 at-bats while also scoring nine runs with two walks to help UTRGV extend its win streak to six in a row. For that, he has earned the title of Valley Sports Central Athlete of the Week.

Atwood went 2-for-3 with three runs scored to help the Vaqueros to a 14-4 victory over Corpus Christi in the South Texas Showdown on Tuesday.

Atwood then went 3-for-4 with two RBI and two runs scored, helping the Vaqueros to an 11-4 win in the series opener against Seattle U while finishing a double shy of hitting for the cycle.

Atwood followed with another 3-for-4 performance with an RBI and two runs scored in UTRGV’s 13-0 win in Saturday’s first game of the doubleheader.

Atwood closed out the series with a season-high four hits, including his second home run of the week and a hit on the game-winning play, with two RBI and a run scored in UTRGV’s 6-5 win to complete the sweep of Seattle U on Sunday.

On the season, Atwood has a .328 batting average with four home runs, 17 RBI, 28 runs scored while playing and starting in all 38 games.

The Vaqueros will be back in action on April 30, when they kick off a four-game series at New Mexico State at 7 p.m.