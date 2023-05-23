SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Amira Rodriguez’s two grand slams sealed the deal for San Benito’s trip to the regional final.

The Greyhounds beat New Braunfels in a best-of-three series, 2-1, in the Region IV-6A semifinals.

It was quite the series for the sophomore slugger. Rodriguez belted a three-run home run on top of her two grand slams.

For Amira, her approach at the plate was simple: take it one pitch at a time.

“Because the bases were loaded, I wasn’t going to try and get ahead of myself on the first pitch,” said Amira Rodriguez, sophomore pitcher/utility player. “I had two strikes on all of my counts with the grand slams, and I was just like, if it’s there, I’m going to hit it as hard as I can.”

Rodriguez’s two swings were key to the Greyhounds reaching the regional finals. However, she knew it was not just her offensive abilities that got the Greyhounds to this point.

It’s been the senior leadership and mentorship that has willed this team to a successful season.

“I know I have to fight for them and I have to play for them,” said Rodriguez. “I’m playing for all of the seniors because this is their last ride. I’m here representing San Benito.”

The lights shine even greater this upcoming weekend for San Benito as they face San Antonio East Central in a best-of-three series.

With the bright lights comes pressure. Amira’s teammates and coaches know, however, she has what it takes to thrive under any circumstance.

“Amira, she’s unbelievable,” said Kylie Sanchez, senior first baseman. “She has the power. She knows what she’s doing. She doesn’t try too hard, but if it goes, it goes. When we need her the most, she comes through.”

“That’s Amira,” said Elias Martinez, San Benito Softball Head Coach. “When the going gets tough, you know, that’s when she’s at her best. Whether it’s pitching or hitting-wise, that came out this past series, but she’s a gamer.”

Rodriguez and the Greyhounds get set for game one at 6 p.m., Thursday, May 25 in Beeville.