WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Alex Solis has the makings of becoming the first Weslaco-native to be drafted to the MLB.

The Weslaco East senior has led the Wildcats (24-4, 16-2 in district play) on the mound to the program’s third straight District 32-5A title.

The Wildcats have fired on all cylinders in the regular season. They now turn their attention to the postseason.

“We’re feeling good,” Alex Solis, Weslaco East pitcher said. “The bats are starting to come through. Bottom of the lineup is coming through, top of the lineup is coming through, middle. Everything has come through. Defense is there. Pitching is there, and we’re feeling good.”

Solis grew up playing baseball with his brothers here in the Valley. At age 14, Solis decided he wanted to take the next step in his baseball journey.

He made it a goal of his to play at the next level. With the support of his parents, Solis signed up to play travel baseball.

Solis played in tournaments across the state of Texas and even out-of-state. Playing so much ball made him realize his dream of playing at the next level could become a reality.

“It was something that I could picture myself doing,” Solis said. “I could imagine myself doing, and it was something awesome, especially being able to travel outside of Texas, going everywhere.”

Solis’ travel team exposed his talent to college coaches and scouts. Solis became close with one school in particular: The University of Houston.

Solis announced earlier this year his commitment to play for the Cougars after high school. The decision, for him, was a no-brainer.

“Around 14 years old, as I mentioned, we’re doing travel ball and I got to know the Houston coach personally,” Solis said. “He liked how we played, he liked our mentality of just being able to just go out there on the mound and just pitch no matter who’s in the box.”

Solis committed to the Cougars before the 2023 season, which drew a lot of attention on the Wildcat program.

With attention comes pressure. However, Solis said his teammates are unphased by all of it. If anything, the attention shows how competitive and aggressive his teammates are on the baseball diamond.

Alex has been in a groove on the mound all season for Weslaco East. His 95 mph fastball has also caught the interest of MLB scouts.

Solis has a good chance to be selected in the 2023 MLB draft. That opportunity is something he and his family do not take lightly either.

“It’s really exciting for me and even for my family,” Solis said. “Some of my friends like to tease me about it, saying they could hit off me and stuff like that, but being able to get drafted would be something amazing. I’d be the first out of Weslaco.”

The Wildcats host McAllen Rowe in Region IV-5A Bi-district play at 6 p.m., Saturday, May 6.