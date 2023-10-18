PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Ale Aparicio committed to UTRGV to further his football career, joining PSJA North center Joe Derek Vecchio.

The senior quarterback announced his commitment to join the Vaquero program on Oct. 9. Staying close to home was a big factor in Aparicio’s decision.

“Having my family here to see me go through my first year of college would be the greatest thing for me,” Aparicio said.

Ale will be reunited with Vecchio at the next level. Vecchio announced his commitment to the program in late-August.

Aparicio and Vecchio’s football ties go back to youth football. For the two of them, staying home and competing in front of the Valley means everything.

“We’ve been playing together since we were little,” Vecchio said. “To be able to do that at the collegiate level, it’s honestly a blessing. The more people that see that Valley people are committing, maybe we can get more to jump ship.”

Aparicio said he would keep an open mind as to what position he will play at the next level.

Ale has seen time at the receiver position, defense and special teams during his high school career.

Aparicio believes his versatility on the field will show just the type of player he is.

“I think it allows others to see what I can do on the field and how unselfish I am as a player,” Aparicio said.

PSJA North Head Coach Marcus Kaufmann has seen Aparicio grow in the Raider program. Whether it be weights or leadership growth, Kaufmann knows he [Aparicio] and Vecchio are built to play at the next level.

“Those guys live and breathe football,” Kaufmann said. “If you live and breathe football and you love the game, you need to go play. You need to go find somewhere, which is good for these guys because it’s right here at home.”

PSJA North currently sits at 7-0, undefeated in District 15-5A DI play. With lots of football to go, Aparicio still has one goal he hasn’t achieved.

Aparicio said, “State. That’s the goal.”