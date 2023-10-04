LYFORD, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Lyford senior quarterback Aiden Olivas-Romo made the full-time transition from being a standout player in the secondary to quarterback in the offseason.

“To say the least, the transition is not the easiest thing in the world,” Olivas-Romo said. “Going from playing mostly defense last year to starting quarterback this year, total opposite side of the ball, it was a bit difficult at the start.”

Olivas-Romo would fill-in at quarterback occasionally last year for former Lyford standout Osmar Martinez.

Osmar was a talented scrambler who could hurt defenses with his feet.

Olivas-Romo has been putting up solid numbers with his arm.

The senior quarterback has thrown for more than 1,400 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Olivas-Romo has also ran for more than 500 yards.

His production has helped the Bulldogs end non-district play with a 5-0 record.

“Mindset is to take what they’re going to give me,” said the Lyford quarterback. “Everyone wants to see the 60-yard touchdowns and 80-yard runs. At same time, if I have to drive down field with 10, 12-yard passes, that’s what I’m going to do.”

“What I like is his leadership with the team,” said Lyford head coach Jerry Jauregui. “His attention to detail as well. His team mindset is one of things I appreciate about him.”

The Bulldogs will begin District 16-3A Division I play on Friday.

Lyford will host Falfurrias. Kick-off is set for 7:30 p.m.