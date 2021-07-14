Athlete of the Week: Aaron Nixon

EDITOR’S NOTE: Aaron Nixon’s is misspelled in the video report, however, his name is correct in the web story.

OMAHA (KVEO) – Former McAllen Bulldog and current Texas Longhorn Pitcher Aaron Nixon was an integral part of the Longhorn’s College World Series run, and for that, Nixon earns Valley Sports Central’s Athlete of the Week.

Nixon had two key closing performances in elimination games against Virginia and Mississippi State, Securing a 6-2 win over the Cavaliers, and an 8-5 win over the Bulldogs advancing the Longhorns to one win away from the College World Series Championship.

Nixon posted nine saves and four wins with 35 strikeouts and ended with a 2.12 ERA for his freshman season.