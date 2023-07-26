HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Aaron Nixon’s dominance on the mound earned him a major league contract with the New York Yankees.

Nixon, a McAllen High School alum, signed a free agent deal with the organization last week.

Since the signing, Nixon went straight into training at the Yankees minor league facility in Tampa, Florida.

“The Yankees organization is unreal,” Nixon said. “They’re great at developing pitchers, and I’m just really excited to get started on my journey and take the first step.”

Aaron finished his collegiate career at Mississippi State. This season, Nixon had an ERA of 2.66 with 24 strikeouts.

Prior to his time in Starkville, Nixon attended the University of Texas (2021-2022). Nixon embraced the role as closer for the Longhorns, accumulating a total of 14 saves. Texas reached the College World Series in both seasons Nixon was there.

Competing in both the Big 12 and South Eastern conferences, Nixon believes his experience in big games will help him in the future.

“I’ve played in some of the biggest atmospheres in the country,” Nixon said. “It definitely helps me by slowing the game down and just staying focused on the next pitch.”

While Nixon gets set for the next step in his baseball career, he never forgot where he came from.

Aaron credited the Valley and the entire community for shaping him into the man he is today. Nixon even recalls the memories he made on the diamond at McAllen.

“My sophomore year, I think we were playing in Rio, against Laredo United,” Nixon said. “It was a crazy game three. We hadn’t beaten them in a long time, and we beat them that game. Big team effort. It was just awesome driving back and going on to the next round. Had some great moments.”

Nixon returns to the Rio Grande Valley after Tampa to continue his offseason work. While he achieved his baseball dream, he believes young talent in the Valley can, too.

“I feel like there’s a lot of good players coming out of the Valley and a lot of good, hard working people,” said Nixon. “I think it’s a great culture down there, and it definitely shaped me to who I am today.”