RAYMONDVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — If you head to a Raymondville football practice, you’ll see Hunter Posas in the middle of the action, trying to stop the offense.

“He’s our probably number one defender and leading tackler,” said Frank Cantu, Raymondville’s head coach. “Really the leader of our defense.”

The senior linebacker was called on to fill-in for starting quarterback Diego Gutierrez last week against Hidalgo.

“When I stepped on that field, I knew it was my time to shine and show everyone what I got,” Posas said. “A big level of excitement for me.”

Posas, the team’s backup quarterback, mostly runs the ball when he plays on offense.

He showed the Pirates he could also throw the ball.

The senior threw two touchdown passes, including one to Bearkats receier Bryen Robles right before halftime, which gave Raymondville a 14-7 lead.

“Our momentum was high,” Posas said. “I just told the guys to keep playing like it was 0-0.”

The Bearkats won 28-13. The loss was Hidalgo’s first of the season.

“He just wants to win so much, he’s a competitor,” Cantu said. “We’ve been in situations where it looks bleak. He’s the kind of guy that never gives up.”

The Bearkats’ next game is on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. when they host Ingleside.