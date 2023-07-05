SAN DIEGO (AP) — All-Star center fielder Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels had surgery on his fractured left wrist Wednesday, two days after he was injured fouling off a pitch.

“I just talked to Mike; he just got out of surgery. He feels great,” manager Phil Nevin said before the Angels finished a series against the San Diego Padres. “The surgery went well. We spoke to the doctor a minute ago, but it sounds like everything went great.”

Also Wednesday, two-way All-Star Shohei Ohtani was in the lineup as the designated hitter a day after coming out the game in the sixth inning due to a blister on the middle finger of his pitching hand. Ohtani said then that he’s not planning on pitching in the All-Star Game next week in Seattle. It remains to be seen whether he’ll DH for the American League.

There’s no specific timetable for Trout’s return, although recovery is generally several weeks.

“It just remains to be seen how Mike’s hand responds when he starts doing the treatments and his rehab,” Nevin said. “I know he’s anxious to get going. He was happy he could get this done right away so he can get back to the team as quick as possible.”

Trout fouled off a 0-1 pitch from Nick Martinez leading off the eighth inning Monday night and immediately shook his left arm. Nevin and a trainer came out to check on the slugger and he left the game.

Trout, a three-time AL MVP, was selected to his 11th All-Star team on Sunday and 10th straight as a starter. He is hitting .263 with 18 home runs and 44 RBIs.

