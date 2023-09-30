CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku suffered burns to his face and arm in an accident at home while lighting a fire pit.

Njoku was added to the injury report on Saturday and listed as questionable for Sunday’s home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

It’s not immediately known when the accident took place or the severity of Njoku’s injuries. However, his agent Malki Kawa, posted on social media that the 27-year-old tight end “is OK.” Kawa thanked “everyone for reaching out.”

Njoku, who is in his seventh season with Cleveland, has 10 catches for 92 yards this season. He’s a solid blocker and coach Kevin Stefanski noted that Njoku has been a major contributor on several big plays through three games.

Njoku’s injury further complicates things for the Browns (2-1), who could be without starting quarterback Deshaun Watson against the Ravens. Watson was limited in practice this week with a shoulder injury and is also questionable.

If Watson can’t play, rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson, a fifth-round pick from UCLA, will make his first NFL start. Thompson-Robinson, who had a strong training camp and preseason, took the majority of snaps with Cleveland’s starting offense this week.

The Browns elevated tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden from the practice squad in case Njoku is inactive.

Quarterback P.J. Walker was also brought up from the practice squad as insurance for Watson’s situation.

