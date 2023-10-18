TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Quarterback Kyler Murray said he’s returning to the practice field for the Arizona Cardinals as he works to come back from a torn ACL in his right knee that he suffered last season.

The Cardinals announced Wednesday that Murray had been activated from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, about the same time the quarterback posted to social media that he was practicing. Arizona can activate Murray to the 53-man roster at any time during the next 21 days or at the conclusion of the three-week period.

Murray got hurt against the New England Patriots on Dec. 12. He was flushed out of the pocket and running to his right when he tried to fake a defender, but tumbled to the grass in obvious pain.

The two-time Pro Bowl selection signed a $230.5 million contract in 2022 that could keep him with the franchise until 2028.

Also on Wednesday, Arizona’s two-time All-Pro safety Budda Baker was designated to return from injured reserve. He’s missed five straight games with a hamstring injury.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL