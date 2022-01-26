EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Abilene Christian University men’s basketball came from behind to beat UTRGV 87-85. The Vaqueros were up 81-69 with 1:59 left in the game.

“No feeling sorry for ourselves,” said Matt Figger, UTRGV’s head basketball coach. “When we had a chance to put it away, we didn’t do it. We continue to self-inflict. Turnovers.”

The loss is UTRGV’s third consecutive in WAC conference play. UTRGV falls to 6-14 overall and 1-7 in conference play.

Justin Johnson led UTRGV with 22 points. He also had nine rebounds and a career-high six assists.

UTRGV will look to bounce back on Saturday when the Vaqueros host Tarleton at 7 p.m.