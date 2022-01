HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The 15th annual Copa Lo Frontera boys soccer tournament got underway at Hidalgo High School.

In the tournament’s first game, Mercedes tied 1-1 with Corpus Christi London.

Rodrigo Martinez opened the scoring for the Tigers in the first half. Egemen Van Niekerk scored the tying-goal for the Pirates in the second half.

The tournament continues on Friday before wrapping up on Saturday.