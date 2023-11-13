BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The second test flight of a fully integrated Starship could happen as early as this Friday, SpaceX announced.

In a post, SpaceX said the launch remains pending a final regulatory approval.

“The second flight test will debut a hot-stage separation system and a new electronic Thrust Vector Control (TVC) system for Super Heavy Raptor engines, in addition to reinforcements to the pad foundation and a water-cooled steel flame deflector, among many other enhancements,” SpaceX stated.

On Monday, Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. announced the temporary closure of access to Boca Chica Beach, as well as State Highway 4 from FM1419 due to the anticipated launch activity.

The closure will take place on Nov. 17 from 12 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Treviño added that there will be closures the following two days at the same time if SpaceX pushes back the test flight.