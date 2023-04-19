BOCA CHICA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — SpaceX is preparing once again to launch its largest Starship vehicle on Thursday from the Boca Chica Beach launch site known as Starbase.

SpaceX says it has a 97-minute test window to launch Starship that will open at 8:28 a.m. Thursday morning.

You’ll be able to watch the launch live right here on ValleyCentral.com and on CBS4 when it happens. We’ll have crews reporting about the launch from South Padre Island and a safe distance away from the launch site.

The aim for the coming flight consists of a hard splashdown for Super Heavy in the Gulf of Mexico about eight minutes after liftoff, according to the SpaceX plan listed on its website.

Simultaneously, Starship’s upper-stage spacecraft will go orbital for the first time in SpaceX history making a partial lap around Earth and coming down in the Pacific Ocean around 90 minutes after the initial launch. The splashdown will happen near Hawaii.

Plan for the launch. Photo: SpaceX website

The launch has been approved by the Federal Aviation Administration since Friday when it issued SpaceX a vehicle operator license to launch the Starship vehicle from Boca Chica Beach in southern Cameron County.

“After a comprehensive license evaluation process, the FAA determined SpaceX met all safety, environmental, policy, payload, airspace integration and financial responsibility requirements. The license is valid for five years,” the FAA statement read.

All systems were a go for Monday’s launch until reports from SpaceX of a frozen pressure valve halted the first launch attempt of the fully stacked vehicle.

This is the first time SpaceX launches a fully stacked Starship rocket on top of Super Heavy.

“Starship will be the world’s most powerful launch vehicle ever developed, capable of carrying up to 150 metric tonnes fully reusable and 250 metric tonnes expendable,” SpaceX said on its website. Starship is nearly 400-feet tall and considered the largest rocket in the globe.

The flight will be the company’s first attempt at launching its stacked Starship, a fully reusable transportation system designed to carry both crew and cargo to Earth, the Moon, Mars and beyond.

“With a test such as this, success is measured by how much we can learn, which will inform and improve the probability of success in the future as SpaceX rapidly advances development of Starship,” a SpaceX release stated.