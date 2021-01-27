SpaceX: From the Last Frontier to the Final Frontier

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (KVEO) — SpaceX’s Boca Chica launch site will one day send people to the Moon and Mars.

A Tweet from SpaceX CEO Elon Musk following the launch and subsequent crash-landing of SN8 back in December. Credit: Twitter.com/elonmusk

Sending people to infinity and beyond is still a few years away for SpaceX. Right now, the aerospace company is bringing people into the Rio Grande Valley from near and far to watch porotype rocket go through test flights.

SpaceX’s Starship SN9 launch was supposed to lift off as early as Monday morning, but that didn’t happen due to extremely high winds in the area.

Takeoff was once again delayed Tuesday, this time due to dense fog, disappointing people from all across the country who came to see the latest porotype take flight.

A still image taken from a NASASpaceflight livestream of the Boca Chica launch facility. The screenshot, taken during Tuesday’s stream, shows how little visibility there was at the site. Credit: NASASpaceflight.

One person who traveled quite a long distance was Mark Stoorza.

Stoorza, a self described ‘snowbird‘, came down to South Texas from Alaska to watch SN9 take flight.

He told KVEO that watching the launch on TV was fun, and that he is excited to watch history in the making when SN9 finally gets the go-ahead.

“That was a big party when we watched it up there.”

“We’re advancing our history,” said Stroorza. “Our generation gets to do something that my parent’s generation didn’t do,” he said. “Well, they went to the moon, but we’re going farther.”

Early Monday morning, Stoorza drove down from where he was staying near San Antonio in hopes of witnessing the historic launch. Unfortunately, Mother Nature had other plans.

Stoorza in front of SN9 at the Boca Chica launch facility. Credit: Facebook.com/markstursyak.

“We were out there with everyone, and when the news came in that they scrubbed the launch, that disappointed all of us it seemed like,” said Stoorza.

However, the setback was a small blessing in disguise. Because the launch was moved back, Stoorza was able to visit the launch site and see SN9 up close and personal.

“I was a little kid in a candy store,” said Stoorza. “That was so unreal. Being able to come up that close to that machine just blew my mind.”

Certainly, there is a lot riding on the success of these rockets. Not just for SpaceX, but for humanity.

“It’s the future, right?” asked Stoorza. “My dad grew up during the Apollo ages and I think that’s kind of what we’re in, the new era of the Apollos. Going not only to the moon but to Mars to continue on with our planet.”