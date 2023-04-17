SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — SpaceX fans made their way to the Laguna Madre area in hopes of seeing history in the making.

Fans have been traveling to the island from Isla Blanca Park and all along Highway 48 in hopes of watching the starship rocket launch.

Many were left disappointed after Starship’s launch was scrubbed due to a frozen valve.

Kylen Yiu was vacationing in Texas, and when she learned of the launch, she drove down from Houston.

“It was a little bit disappointing, but I’m really glad like that. We were part of everything today. It was, yeah, it was really amazing. Just to know that we were that close,” said Kylen Yiu, who’s visiting from Australia.

Some visitors made their trip down to the Valley a long one. Bob and Margaret Appenzeller are visiting from Oklahoma.

They plan on staying until the new launch attempt happens, which could be as early as Wednesday.

“Well, we are really disappointed. We are from Oklahoma, so this is the first time we’ve been able to do something like this. We are really disappointed, but we’ll be back,” Appenzeller said. “We’ll be back hopefully Wednesday; it’s going to go off.”

Having to go back to work or catch scheduled flights, many SpaceX fans, like Landon Kruse from Houston, won’t be able to stick around for the next attempt.

“So, I just took the day off from work to come to see this. We drove down last night and stayed with an uncle. But yeah, we’re disappointed,” Kruse said. “Probably not going to stay any more days. But if it ends up getting pushed to Saturday, or something might come back.”