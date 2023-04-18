BOCA CHICA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — SpaceX is targeting Thursday morning for a second attempt at the first flight test of a fully integrated Starship and Super Heavy rocket after a scrubbed test on Monday.

The 62-minute launch window opens at 8:28 a.m. and closes at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, according to an updated report from SpaceX on the highly anticipated launch.

The flight will be the company’s first attempt at launching its stacked Starship, a fully reusable transportation system designed to carry both crew and cargo to Earth, the Moon, Mars and beyond.

“With a test such as this, success is measured by how much we can learn, which will inform and improve the probability of success in the future as SpaceX rapidly advances development of Starship,” a SpaceX release stated.

In the past, SpaceX has completed multiple sub-orbital flight tests of Starship’s upper stage from the Boca Chica launch site, known as Starbase. The company has deemed these test flights and landings as successful for demonstrating an unprecedented approach to controlled flight and validating the vehicle’s design.

SpaceX has also conducted multiple tests of its Super Heavy rocket, including static fire tests that led to a full-duration 31 Raptor engine test – the largest number of simultaneous rocket engine ignitions in history, the release stated.

The stacked vehicle on its rocket is supported by the world’s tallest rocket launch and catch tower, standing at nearly 400 feet. This tower is designed to support vehicle integration, launch, and catch of the Super Heavy rocket booster.

However, SpaceX announced it would not be attempting a vertical landing of Starship or a catch of the Super Heavy booster for this first flight test on Thursday.