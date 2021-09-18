Space Channel relocates to the Rio Grande Valley, highlighting Space X

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (Valley Central) — The Rio Grande Valley has been expanding with a world of space exploration and now a Space Channel has relocated to downtown Brownsville.

With all the activity happening at Space-X in Brownsville, The Space Channel worked with the city to set up a headquarters.

The headquarters was relocated to a studio in downtown Brownsville right off 11th street in June 2021.

The 24/7 streaming channel is dedicated to sharing everything related to the space industry and even features local spots located in the industry.

Available on all platforms, the channel will as well showcase films, music, space news, and of course Space-X updates.

Although streaming on television and their website the channel now has its own video-on-demand app on android and apple devices.

Main On-Air talent for Space Channel, Jordan Soto, spoke on the efforts Space Channel has made to become a part of the RGV community as well as highlighting it.

We have showcased a lot of what Brownsville has to offer as we cover the space industry and its progression in this area as well. We’ve covered Pluton Brewery, we have worked with the gallery downtown and showcased that, so we’ve been really ingrained in this community. Jordan Soto, Space Channel Senior Producer/Main On-Air Talent

The channel also continues to work with the city of Brownsville to bring live entertainment to the RGV, including a “Jazz great.”

They will be showcasing David Becker on Friday, September 24 the Camille Playhouse, a Brownsville theatre.