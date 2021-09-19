Rocket Ranch at Boca Chica offering closest stay to SpaceX launch

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — SpaceX is attracting a lot of attention to the Rio Grande Valley and particularly to the Brownsville Boca Chica area.

The Rocket Ranch in Brownsville is the closest lodging to the SpaceX launch site.

The Rocket Ranch’s managing partner, Anthony Gomez, explained that the property offers a unique experience and is evolving from the initial opening early last year.

“Rocket Ranch is a platform that allows individuals that are looking to really appreciate what Space-X is doing and space exploration in general,” said Gomez.

He explained that the campground offers lodging in a trailer, clubhouse, spots for recreational vehicles and tents, and is planning for additional lodging.

“We are working on our Mars colony, which will be kind of a village of shift pods if you will,” said Gomez.

The property is located eight miles from the SpaceX site and is offering boat rides to a new observation tower.

“You have this federally protected land in front of you, this beautiful river, and then this amazing rocket, it’s so clear you can see the entire facility,” said Gomez.

He said the outpost’s observation tower has a VIP box with access to live streams and view launches from inside.

Gomez explained they are connected with Starlink Broadband giving guests access to connect and share from the outpost.

“We have it set up so people can literally go broadcast in there and then see the greatest show on earth send it back to space, and then send it to all the viewers at home immediately,” said Gomez.

He said he moved from Florida to Brownsville for the opportunity.

“When you come here it’s like all the like-minded individuals that are really here to appreciate this are around. It’s a lovely thing to have community,” said Gomez.

For more stories about SpaceX, visit our SpaceX tab.