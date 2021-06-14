Massey’s Gun Shop and Range sell property to SpaceX

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — One of the few businesses near SpaceX has sold its property to the aerospace company.

On Monday, KVEO confirmed with the owner of Massy’s Gun Shop and Range that their property had been sold to SpaceX.

No details were provided on the deal or plans for the property. However, the manager of the gun range, Gilbert Garza, told KVEO the gun shop and range would continue to operate as normal.

There was no indication that the business would close.

While the business off Highway 4 continues to operate, the owner said he has plans to open two more gun ranges but did not specify a location.

In October of 2020, KVEO reported that the business was thriving on gun and ammunition sales. They were also seeing an increase in visitors because of SpaceX.

“SpaceX as a whole has brought a lot of tourists and a lot of employees from all over the nation to come and intern here at SpaceX and in them coming out to SpaceX the facilities they drive by, down highway 4 Boca Chica Boulevard, they see our sign and end up coming down here to the range,” said Gilbert Garza in a 2020 interview.

Business hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.