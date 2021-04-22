‘It really does look like we’re becoming the next space city’: Space Channel studio moving to Brownsville

FILE: Space enthusiasts look at a prototype of SpaceX’s Starship spacecraft at the company’s Texas launch facility on September 28, 2019 in Boca Chica near Brownsville, Texas. The Starship spacecraft is a massive vehicle meant to take people to the Moon, Mars, and beyond. (Photo by Loren Elliott/Getty Images)

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — The City of Brownsville announced that the Space Channel studio will be relocating from Los Angeles, California.

The entertainment and news media company dedicated to all things space, the Space Channel, will be making a big move from Los Angeles, California to Brownsville, Texas.

Negotiations for the move had been “in the works for a while” according to Mayor Trey Mendez. Mendez said that the city is excited to finally be able to speak about the company coming to the Valley.

“Space Channel is like the Golf Channel, it’s all things space, all the time,” said Mendez. “It really gives us even more credibility out there in the space industry.”

Mendez said that the City has been working on cultivating an ecosystem of companies that are space-related to complement the presence of the aerospace company in the area, SpaceX.

“There’s a lot of interest. There are several other companies that we’ve been talking to over the last several months, that are very legitimate companies that will bring a lot of jobs, a lot of excitement to our city. It really does look like we’re becoming the next space city,” said Mendez.

The interest is not just coming from businesses. The beginnings of a tourist industry focused on space enthusiasts can be seen in the thousands of people from all over who travel to Boca Chica and South Padre Island just to see the SpaceX site or watch a launch.

“It’s really cool to see people out there by the SpaceX facility, taking pictures, filming, and really just being in awe of what’s happening,” said Mendez. “I’m just in awe of the fact that it’s happening, that it’s happening in Brownsville. It’s what we set out to do and we’re starting to see the fruits of that.”