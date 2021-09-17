FAA releases SpaceX Starship/Super Heavy environmental assessment

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has released the Draft Programmatic Environmental Assessment (PEA) for the SpaceX Starship/Super Heavy Launch Vehicle Program, detailing impacts to air quality, climate, cultural resources, etc. Two virtual public hearings will be held on October 6 and 7, and public comments must be submitted by October 18.

The FAA is inviting the public to comment on the newly-released SpaceX Starship/Super Heavy environmental assessment.

In order to launch Starship/Super Heavy from Boca Chica, SpaceX needed to obtain an experimental permit and/or vehicle operating license from the FAA. Such permissions can only be granted after an environmental review, which is lead by the FAA and involves several agencies such as the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, National Park Service, U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, Texas Historical Commission, Texas Government Land Office and Texas Department of Transportation.

A summary of the Draft PEA details environmental consequences as a result of a Starship/Super Heavy testing and launch, as well as mitigation measures in the case of sonic booms, debris, and impact to biological resources.

If you would like a physical copy of the Draft PEA, you can find one at the following locations:

Brownsville Public Library, Main Branch located at 2600 Central Blvd, Brownsville, TX 78520

Brownsville Public Library, Southmost Branch located at 4320 Southmost Road, Brownsville, TX 78521

The Dancy Building County Judge Office located at 1100 E Monroe St Suite 218, Brownsville, TX 78520

Comments and/or questions can be mailed to the following address by October 18:

Ms. Stacey Zee, SpaceX PEA, c/o ICF, 9300 Lee Highway, Fairfax, VA 22031

They can also be emailed to SpaceXBocaChica@icf.com.

Latest posts on ValleyCentral: