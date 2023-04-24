BOCA CHICA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Federal Aviation Administration is overseeing a “mishap investigation” of last week’s Starship Super Heavy launch.

The FAA stated on its website that an anomaly occurred during the ascent. Prior to stage separation of Starship from its Super Heavy rocket booster, the FAA reported a loss of the vehicle.

No injuries or public property damage have been reported, according to the FAA and SpaceX.

“A return to flight of the Starship / Super Heavy vehicle is based on the FAA determining that any system, process, or procedure related to the mishap does not affect public safety,” the FAA release stated.

This is standard practice for all mishap investigations, according to the FAA.