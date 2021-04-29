FAA authorizes next three SpaceX Starship launches

FILE: Space enthusiasts look at a prototype of SpaceX’s Starship spacecraft at the company’s Texas launch facility on September 28, 2019 in Boca Chica near Brownsville, Texas. The Starship spacecraft is a massive vehicle meant to take people to the Moon, Mars, and beyond. (Photo by Loren Elliott/Getty Images)

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — SpaceX is approved to launch three more of its Starship prototypes.

On Thursday, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced SpaceX will be allowed to launch their SN15, SN16, and SN17 spacecraft.

SpaceX made a few changes to the launch vehicle that needed to be approved by the FAA. Some of these changes mitigate any risk to the public that the launches may entail.

The FAA will verify that SpaceX put in corrective measures needed following the SN11 mishap.

In March, SpaceX launched SN11 in foggy conditions and it exploded sometime during the experiment at which point debris scattered throughout the area.

According to the FAA, they are continuing to investigate the SN11 mishap.

FAA officials note that a safety inspector is present in Boca Chica for all SpaceX launches. The inspector will meet with SpaceX officials on Thursday to determine if a launch this week is possible.