STARBASE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — SpaceX launched its fully stacked Starship rocket this morning from the Boca Chica launch site, but lost a booster its ascend after separation.

Courtesy: Oscar Masso

Starship successfully lifted off under the power of all 33 Raptor engines on the Super Heavy Booster and made it through stage separation, according to SpaceX.

The Associated Press is reporting that Starship reached space following liftoff from Starbase, but communication suddenly was lost. The AP cites SpaceX officials who said it appears the ship’s self-destruct system blew it up over the Gulf of Mexico.

The test flight ended as the ship’s engines were almost done firing to put it on an orbital path.

According to SpaceX the booster experienced a “rapid unscheduled disassembly” shortly after stage separation from Starship. Starship’s engine fired for several minutes on its way to space.

“With a test like this, success comes from what we learn, and today’s test will help us improve Starship’s reliability as SpaceX seeks to make life multiplanetary,” the SpaceX website reads.