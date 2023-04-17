BOCA CHICA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. has issued the temporary closure of Boca Chica Beach and State Highway 4 for later this week in anticipation of potential space flight activity.

After Monday’s scrubbed test flight of SpaceX’s fully stacked Starship and Super Heavy, space fans are anticipating the next projected launch date from the company. Road closures from the county are a good indicator of when the rocket could potentially launch.

Trevino ordered the closure of Boca Chica Beach and Highway 4 for Thursday from midnight to 2 p.m. and then again on Friday if the launch doesn’t happen the day before.

SpaceX has not said when the next launch will happen.