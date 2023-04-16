BOCA CHICA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — SpaceX is scheduled to launch its Starship as early as Monday morning.

Enthusiasts from all over the country have made their way to the Rio Grande Valley to witness the historic launch.

Among those spectators is Carl Davidson, he drove 15 hours from New Mexico to witness the launch in Cameron County.

“It was like Friday afternoon, like 4 pm, and I’m thinking, this isn’t going to happen, it’s gonna get scrubbed for like next week. Then all of a sudden is like, boom, launch licenses, like,” Davidson said. “I’m talking to everybody at work is like, okay, I’ve got to go like right now. because, it’s a 15-hour drive, and I got to make it.”

Many Valley residents are also excited about the much anticipated launch.

Brownsville native, Marla Tribbett said this event is unique, adding it’s an incredible experience getting to see it from home.

“It’s just something that you would have to go to Houston to see something like that. Now, we don’t have to drive like it’s in our backyard right now, literally,” Tribbett said.

For those planning on seeing the launch from the water, Cameron County Officials, along with SpaceX, released a map for boaters to help pick a spot.

The two green areas are approved for boaters and were picked to keep everyone safe.

“As you exit the South Padre Island jetties, the Brazos Santiago, and head into the gulf, we’d ask that everybody remained north, that of those jetties sets,” Lieutenant Shane Gunderson said. “Not if they’re going to be inside, it was gonna madre or the inshore waters, that they don’t disrupt any maritime transportation traffic that may be coming through that area.”