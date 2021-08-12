Business booms for foldable home company after installing unit for Musk at Boca Chica

FILE – In this March 9, 2020, file photo, Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition in Washington. Musk has tweeted his way into trouble with another federal agency, this time the National Labor Relations Board. The board on Thursday, March 25, 2021 found that a Musk tweet in May of 2018 unlawfully threatened employees with loss of stock options if they decided to be represented by a union. Board members ordered Tesla to make Musk delete the tweet and stop threatening employees with loss of benefits for supporting a labor organization. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — SpaceX CEO, Elon Musk, is reportedly living out of a foldable, prefabricated home during his time in south Texas.

A Tweet where Musk admits that he lives in an approximately “$50k house in Boca Chica / Starbase” in which he rents from SpaceX caused followers to believe that he is living in a prefabricated 375-square-foot home, made by Boxabl, a company making portable homes out of steel, concrete and EPS foam.

My primary home is literally a ~$50k house in Boca Chica / Starbase that I rent from SpaceX. It’s kinda awesome though.



Only house I own is the events house in the Bay Area. If I sold it, the house would see less use, unless bought by a big family, which might happen some day. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 9, 2021

While his net worth of over $150 billion makes it difficult for people to believe that he only rents this home and owns one other in the Bay Area, he himself describes living in this way as “kinda awesome.”

In November of last year, Boxabl released a video where one of the company founders, Galiano Tiramani, explained the problems of constructing houses and how they are fixing them with their affordable, easy-to-transport, prefabricated homes.

Towards the end of the video, the company explains that while they are just getting started, they already have “a couple of high profile” clients.

“That includes at ten-million-dollar purchase order from the federal government and also the Casita I’m sitting in right now, we just installed in Boca Chica, Texas for a top-secret customer,” Tiramani.

The secret customer was almost too obvious in the video. The word “SpaceX” was hidden behind badly rotoscoped picture blurs, that were either forgotten by the end of the video or left out on purpose to reveal a Falcon 9 photograph on the door.

In June, online publication, Teslarati, published a photograph of a semi-truck pulling a Boxabl home through the Starbase site, further proving that the home would be installed for SpaceX use.

Whether the home is used by Elon or not, it sits in the residential area that used to be home to dozens of Boca Chica Village residents, over the age of 60, who were made to sell their homes at three times the home value or risk losing it to eminent domain back in 2019.

The company told the former residents of Boca Chica Village that living around the facility would not be safe during launch activity, and it would be best to move. However, plans for the area revealed that the company has its own motives for clearing the area, and safety was not the real reason for asking them to leave.

Sources who frequent the Starbase site told Valley Central that the Boxabl home appeared to be vacant after the initial reporting. Boxabl has since reported building an extensive waitlist that they will begin production for out of a new factory in Las Vegas.