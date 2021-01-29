SpaceX: Starship launch scheduled for Friday canceled

SpaceX successfully conducted multiple tests of its raptor engines on its Starship prototype on Jan. 13, 2021. The prototype is similar to this spacecraft, seen sitting on the SpaceX launch pad in South Texas near Boca Chica Beach on Nov. 30, 2020. (Border Report File Photo/Sandra Sanchez)

BOCA CHICA, Texas (KVEO) — SpaceX’s scheduled launch for Friday has been canceled by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

According to the SpaceX website, they are now looking to February 1 to attempt a high-altitude flight test of Starship serial number 9.

SpaceX canceled Thursday’s launch also due to the FAA.

According to SpaceX, the goal is to fly the prototype to about 12.5km, and reorient the Starship so that it makes a vertical landing.

The last Starship prototype, made a fiery landing. The Starship was running all three raptor engines to reach a height of more than 41,000 feet.

The craft did a belly flop maneuver and then corrected itself. The prototype came in for a landing at an angle before exploding.