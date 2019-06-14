Sandbag Locations

Alton
- Alton Training Center, 416 S Alton Blvd — East side parking lot, Sept. 18 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sept. 19 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Distribution is for Alton residents only. You are asked to bring a utility bill or identification.
- 4 bags allowed per residence, 6 bags allowed per business
- masks are required
Mission
- Mission Event Center, 200 N. Shary Road, Sept. 18 and 19 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Lions Park, 1500 Kika de la Garza Loo, Sept. 18 and 19 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Mission residents, the city askes for a utility bill or identification
- 6 bags per residence, 10 bags per business
- masks are required
Edinburg
- Edinburg Service Center, 1201 N. Doolittle Rd, Sept. 18 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Municipal Park, 714 S Raul Longoria Rd, Sept. 18 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- residents only, must bring proof of residency
- 6 bags per household, 8 bags per business
- masks are required
- For more information, call (956) 388-8900
Port Mansfield
- Harbor Offices on Laguna Drive (sand pile will be located behind the community church), Sept. 18 starting at 12 p.m.
Weslaco
- Weslaco City Hall, 255 S. Kansas Ave., from Sept. 18 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Sept. 19 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- proof of residency is required, the city asks that you bring a shovel.
- Weslaco encourages residents to reuse sandbags they may have
Harlingen
- Public Works Facility on 404 South 54th Street on Friday, Sept. 18 up to 6 p.m. and on Saturday, Sept. 19 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Bags already filled, residents must show ID verifying their address and present water bill
- Residential homes allowed six bags, businesses 12 bags
Cameron County
- The distribution will begin Sept. 18 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the following locations:
- Commissioner Pct. 1 Warehouse: 2050 S. Browne Ave., Brownsville, Texas
- Commissioner Pct. 2 Warehouse: 7092 Old Alice Road, Brownsville, Texas
- Commissioner Pct. 3 Warehouse: 26945 FM 510, San Benito, Texas 78586
- Commissioner Pct. 4 Warehouse: 26623 White Ranch Road, La Feria, Texas 78559
Hidalgo County PCT. 1
- Sunrise Hill Park, Mile 11 N. and Mile 1 1/2 W, Mercedes, Texas, on Sept. 18 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Sept. 19 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Distribution is self serve, residents are asked to bring their own shovel
- six bags are allowed per vehicle
- masks are required
- for more information call (956) 968-8733
San Juan
- Mayfield Park, 1419 S. San Antonio Ave on September 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Recycling Center, 323 W 1st Street on Sept. 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Identification or water bill required
- four bags per household, six bags per business
- for more information call (956) 702-6449.
Sullivan City
- Sullivan City Fire Department, 500 S Cenizo Dr.
- five bags per household
- must bring own shovel
- bags available until supplies last
South Padre Island
- Public Works Workshop, West Venus and Laguna Boulevard on 9/18 & 9/19 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Five bags per household
- Businesses allowed 10 bags per property
- Must bring own shovel
Hidalgo County PCT. 4 (Current information, precinct will update when more information is available)
- Friday, Sept. 18 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the “M” Road Recovery Center located at 1124 North “M” Road in Edinburg
- Must provide proof of residency/business in rural county area
- six bags are allowed per household
- 10 bags are allowed per business
- Must bring own bag, shovel and facial covering
- for more information call (956) 383-3112
Port Isabel
- Port Isabel Public Works located at 217 East Hickman Street. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19.
- Must be a Port Isabel resident
- Six sandbags per person
- Social distancing and masks required
- Be prepared to load your own sandbags
McAllen
- The Youth Baseball Park at 8201 North 29th Street, The STC Jaguar Express Parking lot on 495 and the STC Technology Center on South Ware Road and Military Road. Friday, 9/18 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, 9/19 and Sunday, 9/20 from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Must be a McAllen resident, show ID or current utility bill
- Six sandbags household
- 12 sandbags per business
- These are self-serve locations