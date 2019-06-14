Sandbag Locations

Alton

Alton Training Center, 416 S Alton Blvd — East side parking lot, Sept. 18 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sept. 19 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Distribution is for Alton residents only. You are asked to bring a utility bill or identification. 4 bags allowed per residence, 6 bags allowed per business masks are required



Mission

Mission Event Center, 200 N. Shary Road, Sept. 18 and 19 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Lions Park, 1500 Kika de la Garza Loo, Sept. 18 and 19 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mission residents, the city askes for a utility bill or identification 6 bags per residence, 10 bags per business masks are required



Edinburg

Edinburg Service Center, 1201 N. Doolittle Rd, Sept. 18 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Municipal Park, 714 S Raul Longoria Rd, Sept. 18 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. residents only, must bring proof of residency 6 bags per household, 8 bags per business masks are required For more information, call (956) 388-8900



Port Mansfield

Harbor Offices on Laguna Drive (sand pile will be located behind the community church), Sept. 18 starting at 12 p.m.

Weslaco

Weslaco City Hall, 255 S. Kansas Ave., from Sept. 18 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Sept. 19 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. proof of residency is required, the city asks that you bring a shovel. Weslaco encourages residents to reuse sandbags they may have



Harlingen

Public Works Facility on 404 South 54th Street on Friday, Sept. 18 up to 6 p.m. and on Saturday, Sept. 19 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Bags already filled, residents must show ID verifying their address and present water bill Residential homes allowed six bags, businesses 12 bags



Cameron County

The distribution will begin Sept. 18 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the following locations: Commissioner Pct. 1 Warehouse: 2050 S. Browne Ave., Brownsville, Texas Commissioner Pct. 2 Warehouse: 7092 Old Alice Road, Brownsville, Texas Commissioner Pct. 3 Warehouse: 26945 FM 510, San Benito, Texas 78586 Commissioner Pct. 4 Warehouse: 26623 White Ranch Road, La Feria, Texas 78559



Hidalgo County PCT. 1

Sunrise Hill Park, Mile 11 N. and Mile 1 1/2 W, Mercedes, Texas, on Sept. 18 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Sept. 19 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Distribution is self serve, residents are asked to bring their own shovel six bags are allowed per vehicle masks are required for more information call (956) 968-8733



San Juan

Mayfield Park, 1419 S. San Antonio Ave on September 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Recycling Center, 323 W 1st Street on Sept. 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Identification or water bill required four bags per household, six bags per business for more information call (956) 702-6449.



Sullivan City

Sullivan City Fire Department, 500 S Cenizo Dr. five bags per household must bring own shovel bags available until supplies last



South Padre Island

Public Works Workshop, West Venus and Laguna Boulevard on 9/18 & 9/19 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Five bags per household Businesses allowed 10 bags per property Must bring own shovel



Hidalgo County PCT. 4 (Current information, precinct will update when more information is available)

Friday, Sept. 18 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the “M” Road Recovery Center located at 1124 North “M” Road in Edinburg Must provide proof of residency/business in rural county area six bags are allowed per household 10 bags are allowed per business Must bring own bag, shovel and facial covering for more information call (956) 383-3112



Port Isabel

Port Isabel Public Works located at 217 East Hickman Street. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19. Must be a Port Isabel resident Six sandbags per person Social distancing and masks required Be prepared to load your own sandbags



McAllen

The Youth Baseball Park at 8201 North 29th Street, The STC Jaguar Express Parking lot on 495 and the STC Technology Center on South Ware Road and Military Road. Friday, 9/18 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, 9/19 and Sunday, 9/20 from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Must be a McAllen resident, show ID or current utility bill Six sandbags household 12 sandbags per business These are self-serve locations

