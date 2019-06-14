Sandbag Locations

Alton

  • Alton Training Center, 416 S Alton Blvd — East side parking lot, Sept. 18 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sept. 19 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
    • Distribution is for Alton residents only. You are asked to bring a utility bill or identification.
    • 4 bags allowed per residence, 6 bags allowed per business
    • masks are required

Mission

  • Mission Event Center, 200 N. Shary Road, Sept. 18 and 19 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Lions Park, 1500 Kika de la Garza Loo, Sept. 18 and 19 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
    • Mission residents, the city askes for a utility bill or identification
    • 6 bags per residence, 10 bags per business
    • masks are required

Edinburg

  • Edinburg Service Center, 1201 N. Doolittle Rd, Sept. 18 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Municipal Park, 714 S Raul Longoria Rd, Sept. 18 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
    • residents only, must bring proof of residency
    • 6 bags per household, 8 bags per business
    • masks are required
    • For more information, call (956) 388-8900

Port Mansfield

  • Harbor Offices on Laguna Drive (sand pile will be located behind the community church), Sept. 18 starting at 12 p.m.

Weslaco

  • Weslaco City Hall, 255 S. Kansas Ave., from Sept. 18 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Sept. 19 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • proof of residency is required, the city asks that you bring a shovel.
    • Weslaco encourages residents to reuse sandbags they may have

Harlingen

  • Public Works Facility on 404 South 54th Street on Friday, Sept. 18 up to 6 p.m. and on Saturday, Sept. 19 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Bags already filled, residents must show ID verifying their address and present water bill
    • Residential homes allowed six bags, businesses 12 bags

Cameron County

  • The distribution will begin Sept. 18 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the following locations:
    • Commissioner Pct. 1 Warehouse: 2050 S. Browne Ave., Brownsville, Texas
    • Commissioner Pct. 2 Warehouse: 7092 Old Alice Road, Brownsville, Texas
    • Commissioner Pct. 3 Warehouse: 26945 FM 510, San Benito, Texas 78586
    • Commissioner Pct. 4 Warehouse: 26623 White Ranch Road, La Feria, Texas 78559

Hidalgo County PCT. 1

  • Sunrise Hill Park, Mile 11 N. and Mile 1 1/2 W, Mercedes, Texas, on Sept. 18 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Sept. 19 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
    • Distribution is self serve, residents are asked to bring their own shovel
    • six bags are allowed per vehicle
    • masks are required
    • for more information call (956) 968-8733

San Juan

  • Mayfield Park, 1419 S. San Antonio Ave on September 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Recycling Center, 323 W 1st Street on Sept. 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
    • Identification or water bill required
    • four bags per household, six bags per business
    • for more information call (956) 702-6449.

Sullivan City

  • Sullivan City Fire Department, 500 S Cenizo Dr.
    • five bags per household
    • must bring own shovel
    • bags available until supplies last

South Padre Island

  • Public Works Workshop, West Venus and Laguna Boulevard on 9/18 & 9/19 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
    • Five bags per household
    • Businesses allowed 10 bags per property
    • Must bring own shovel

Hidalgo County PCT. 4 (Current information, precinct will update when more information is available)

  • Friday, Sept. 18 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the “M” Road Recovery Center located at 1124 North “M” Road in Edinburg
    • Must provide proof of residency/business in rural county area
    • six bags are allowed per household
    • 10 bags are allowed per business
    • Must bring own bag, shovel and facial covering
    • for more information call (956) 383-3112

Port Isabel

  • Port Isabel Public Works located at 217 East Hickman Street. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19.
    • Must be a Port Isabel resident
    • Six sandbags per person
    • Social distancing and masks required
    • Be prepared to load your own sandbags

McAllen

  • The Youth Baseball Park at 8201 North 29th Street, The STC Jaguar Express Parking lot on 495 and the STC Technology Center on South Ware Road and Military Road. Friday, 9/18 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, 9/19 and Sunday, 9/20 from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
    • Must be a McAllen resident, show ID or current utility bill
    • Six sandbags household
    • 12 sandbags per business
    • These are self-serve locations

