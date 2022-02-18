Sports Director

Ruben Juarez joined KVEO and CBS4 as Sports Director in January 2022. The Grand Rapids, Michigan native is no stranger to the Rio Grande Valley. He previously worked in the market as a bilingual sports anchor/reporter for four years.

Ruben joins KVEO and CBS4 from WOOD-TV, the NBC affiliate in his hometown, where he was a news reporter. During his time at WOOD, he became the station’s first reporter to produce stories in Spanish.

Ruben knew he wanted to work in sports journalism from an early age. A conversation with his second-grade teacher in the late 1990s sparked his interest in the field. He landed his first job in sports journalism while in high school. He worked as a sports clerk at The Grand Rapids Press answering phones and taking stats. Ruben graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Grand Valley State University in 2011.

He is excited about living in the Valley once again with his wife, Alejandra, who is a Valley native. He enjoys the food, the people and the warm weather. In his free time, he likes to play basketball and soccer.