Multimedia Journalist

Connect with Rocio



Rocio Villalobos joined us in August 2020 after graduating from The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley with a degree in mass communication.

A Valley native who grew up in Mission, Texas, Rocio has a passion for sharing the stories from her community.

Throughout college, Rocio held several jobs in news and writing, including with: The Monitor, UTRGV-TV, Pulse Magazine, RGVision Magazine and Welcome Home RGV. She also interned with Local 23 News prior to her hiring.

In her downtime, Rocio enjoys watching 90s sitcoms, reading nonfiction books, writing for her blog, byrociov.com, and spending time with her family and miniature Yorkie, Missy. Be sure to say hello if you see her around town! Follow her on Facebook to keep up with her stories and email her your news tips at rvillalobos@nexstar.tv