There are so many inspiring women in the Rio Grande Valley, women who are leaders, teachers, mothers and friends. Now, ValleyCentral.com wants to know who are the remarkable women in your life! We want to share their stories. Nominate a remarkable woman in your community on ValleyCentral.com. Submission start date is 12/07/2020 thru 12/20/2020.

Finalist #1: Renea Perez Harlingen, TX For Renea Perez, empowering women has always been something she aspired of doing. Which is why she decided to open "the Bod Squad Training" fitness studio for women. With struggles she faced in the past, her goal is to help women around the Rio Grande Valley gain confidence in themselves. Finalist #2: Aurora Garcia Palmview, TX Aurora Garcia was nominated as a Remarkable Woman by her father, Joel Garcia, who lost his eyesight in 2003. Aurora has been standing by her father's side ever since. Finalist #3: Nancy Escalante Edinburg, TX For Nancy family is everything. When her sister needed her she was always there. Nancy donated her kidney to her sister and says it's something any sibling would do. Finalist #4: Melinda Gates Brownsville, Texas Our fourth nominee, Melinda Gates, a mother who lost her son about a year ago. Her husband, Christopher Gates, nominated his wife for being the strongest woman he knows.