HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — From alligators to Aplomado falcons, the outstanding wildlife photography of Steve Sinclair will be on display this weekend at Estero Llano Grande State Park in Mercedes.

Steve Sinclair has been photographing South Texas wildlife for more than two decades, and his passion for the natural world is reflected in his breathtaking images.

“I am just enthralled by nature. It is better than a book, better than watching TV,” said Sinclair

This will be Steve’s 10th annual photography exhibit at Estero Llano Grande, and all proceeds from the exhibition will go towards conservation projects at the park.

“I have had people come to my exhibitions that really didn’t know much about wildlife, and they have that sense of amazement, eyes wide open…you mean we have got parrots, you mean we have got parakeets, I have never seen an armadillo. They are just amazed at what we do have here,” he said.

It is a fact that if you don’t know something exists, then you certainly won’t have the motivation to protect it. A dedicated wildlife photographer like Steve Sinclair can help open people’s eyes to their natural heritage.

“I am just so proud of the visionaries that lived here that saw that the habitat was disappearing, and by God they did something about it. They created sanctuaries, refuges, and without those visionaries where would we be now?” added Sinclair.

If you would like to see Steve’s inspiring photographs, the exhibition will be Saturday, Feb. 19 from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. at Estero Llano Grande State Park in Mercedes. The exhibition is free, but regular park entry fees apply.

Sinclair added, “Good Lord willing, I just want to keep doing what I am doing. I have no plans to ever leave, no plans to ever quit. I want to die with a camera in my hand.”