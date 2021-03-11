Richard Moore Outdoor Report: Wildlife in Slow Motion

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Sometimes in nature, marvelous moments vanish so abruptly that you just wish you could make them linger to savor them and really appreciate their fleeting uniqueness.

Fortunately, with a little slow motion editing, we are able to extend those brief interludes such as a frisky doe gleefully leaping through water on a hot summer day.

When we slow the wing beats of a white pelican, you can truly admire the power, grace and beauty of these incredible birds with their nine-foot wingspans.

A darting hummingbird often disappears so rapidly that you wish you could slow it down just a little to enjoy the ephemeral beauty of this diminutive creature that hovers magically with wings beating at some 50 strokes per second.

This spirited Carolina wren snatches a worm from the unsuspecting mouth of an anole so fast, that you have to decelerate the theft to realize what actually happened. That is one bold wren and one very surprised lizard.

When these Red-crowned parrots descend in mass onto the backyard feeder, it is breathtakingly brief, so to relish the momentary flash of colorful wings it sure helps to slow their rapid descent as a dozen of the shimmering green birds rain down.

There is nothing like a cooling bath on a hot summer day, and this Painted bunting is delighting in his refreshing dip.

The Hooded oriole is also an enthusiastic bather, and you can surely see the water fly as this Red Wing blackbird happily splashes.

Everybody seems to like the water park from tiny titmice to pyrrhuloxia, but when it comes to fluidity of movement, you just have to marvel at the incomparable gracefulness of White-tailed deer as they joyfully cavort.