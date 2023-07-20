HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — There is a bumper crop of tunas in the South Texas wildlands this summer, and that is great news for wildlife.

Often, it is a golden-fronted woodpecker that first pierces ripening fruit of prickly pear cactus.

Tunas, as they are known in Spanish, provide a nutritious treat for a variety of birds, and this curved-billed thrasher waits its turn at the tuna while a hungry golden-front pecks away.

And if the fruit can’t be reached from the ground, then the thrasher will hop right up onto the tasty tuna to dine. Long-billed thrashes are also quick to take advantage of the juicy fruit.

Scaled quail savor the summertime treat, and often stop by for a quick peck.

Meanwhile, a pair of pyrrhuloxias relishes a freshly opened fruit, but their meal is interrupted by the arrival of a long-billed thrasher. Nearby, another pyrrhuloxia peers out from behind a pear to snatch a few morsels.

This female cardinal has found a handy perch to safely reach her tuna delight, and a greenjay readily avails itself of another accessible meal.

A young mockingbird tentatively tastes the tuna, but all those swarming ants have beaten the bird to the fruit, and the mocker appears reluctant to snatch a bite.

While tunas are for the birds, plenty of other wildlife relishes the fruit of the prickly pear cactus. The lumbering tortoise is unable to alight on a handy perch, but this hardy denizen of the brush country is usually able to fine sufficient low hanging fruit to satisfy its hunger.

However, no creature seems to savor the tasty tunas more than the ground squirrel, and when he pauses for a moment, lifting his face from the lush fruit, he’s sporting a glistening purple countenance, sort of like a kid with a cherry snow cone or juicy raspa on a hot summer day.