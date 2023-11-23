RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Stirring calls of wild geese fill autumn air, as a majestic buck regally surveys his domain and myriad colorful butterflies flit through native foliage.

Thanksgiving is a time we traditionally pause and give thanks for our blessings, and there is certainly plenty to be thankful for in our bountiful natural world.

Thanksgiving in the United States dates back to pilgrims and Native Americans gathering in 1621 to celebrate a plentiful harvest, and wild game was certainly on the menu.

While the fourth Thursday in November is the traditional day revered as Thanksgiving, any day of the year is worthy of celebration in the South Texas outdoors as every season bestows its blessings.

In early spring, native songbirds greet the dawn with exuberant song and multi-hued wildflowers carpet the earth while shimmering gobblers proudly strut in hopes of attracting a willing hen.

Rookery islands in the Lower Laguna Madre host thousands of colonial waterbirds and Ridley sea turtles return to nest on the natal shores of South Padre Island.

As spring slips into summer, native birds begin raising young, and the year’s first White-tailed fawns appear.

Tropical red-crowned parrots soon emerge from nest cavities with their bright-eyed offspring, and vivid orange Altamira orioles sing enthusiastically from the tops of their distinctive dangling nests.

Rare speckled racers glide through palm fronds strewn along forested paths and alligators bellow their primordial roar amidst meandering resacas.

The annual fall migration of wild geese and Sandhill cranes will once again herald winter’s imminent arrival, as nature’s cycle comes full circle.

Everyone is born with an inner bond to nature with a primal core of wildness binding us all together, and Thanksgiving is a perfect time to celebrate that we are not apart from nature but a part of nature.