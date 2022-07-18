RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Sometimes, all you see is a pair of ears barely protruding above the grass. Lying still in the tall grass, a young fawn’s best protection is staying motionless and hopefully remaining hidden from any predator.

When mom arrives, the newborn quickly stands on spindly legs and receives a thorough grooming from the doe.

Now, it’s dinnertime, and the hungry fawn eagerly nurses for several minutes while the doe continues to lick the little rascal.

It is a special time of year in the South Texas wildlands, as fawns are beginning to appear throughout the ranch country.

Fawns are beautiful creatures with big brown eyes and wonderfully spotted coats. The coloration and pattern of their fur helps camouflage them from predators during the first days of their lives when they are most vulnerable and spend a majority of time lying still trying not to be detected by a coyote or bobcat.

Fawns grow quickly, as the sooner they can scamper the better their chances of eluding predators. Newborn fawns can typically stand within 30 minutes and are able to walk within a few hours.

This fawn is only a couple of days old and despite laying low has been discovered by a young buck that seems quite interested in the newborn.

The first-year buck seems to just want to play, and after nuzzling the fawn, he reaches out with his hoof causing the fawn to scramble up from its hiding place.

On trembling little legs, the newborn looks for his mother. Fortunately, she is nearby, and the fawn quickly finds her and almost immediately begins to nurse.

The curious yearling buck joins the doe and fawn momentarily, and you can’t help but wonder if he just might be her offspring of the summer past.