Richard Moore Outdoor Report: South Texas Fawns

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Tucked snugly down in cloaking grass, this newborn fawn lays motionless waiting patiently for its mother to return.

Every year, during the latter part of June and the first few weeks of July, White-tailed deer are born. Mature does typically have twins and occasionally triplets.

Fawns are beautiful creatures, with big brown eyes and wonderfully spotted coats. The coloration and pattern of their fur help camouflage them from predators during the first days of their lives when they are most vulnerable and are spending a majority of time laying still trying not to be detected by a coyote or bobcat.

Fawns grow quickly, as the sooner they can scamper the better their chances of eluding predators. Newborn fawns can typically stand within 30 minutes and are able to walk within a few hours.

Fawns nurse several times a day, and thanks to their mother’s nutritious milk they mature rapidly and can outrun most danger at some three weeks of age. They begin eating vegetation around this same time and join their mother for extended browsing sessions.

White-tailed deer are social animals, and once the fawns are capable of traveling they begin spending time with other deer learning the ways of the whitetail.

This pair of fawns is affectionately grooming one another; gently licking each other’s necks and ears. This behavior can last for several minutes as they bond.

It promises to be a very good year for fawn survival in deep South Texas as ranchlands have had bountiful rainfall to provide adequate cover for the newborns to conceal themselves and plenty of vegetation for them to browse.

There is an excellent chance that this bright-eyed youngster sheltering in lush summer grass will grow up to thrive in the South Texas wildlands.