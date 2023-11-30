RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rising as a clear, snow-fed mountain stream high in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado, the Rio Grande flows some 1,900 miles to the Gulf of Mexico.

The Rio Bravo del Norte, as it is known in Spanish to some, translates as “Brave River of the North,” but more emphatically refers to the fearsome power of this once wild and mighty river.

As the fourth longest river in the United States, the Rio Grande serves as more than a border between two countries. The river is the life-giving source of water at a cultural crossroads and a unique freshwater ecosystem.

Some early Spanish explorers are said to have called it Rio de las Palmas, as vast groves of native Sabal palms once stretched 80 miles upriver encompassing approximately 60,000 acres.

This once impressive palm forest has been reduced to two remaining stands, the 29-acre legacy grove at Sabal Palm Sanctuary and a small remnant at Lennox Foundation Southmont Preserve both east of Brownsville along the river.

Historically, annual flooding spurred by melting snow in distant mountains and periodic hurricanes created a lush alluvial delta with a tropical forest in an arid land.

From 1828 to 1902 a large fleet of shallow draft steamboats plied the Rio Grande with cargo and passengers from Brownsville upriver to Roma.

Richard King, Mifflin Kenedy, and Charles Stillman made their fortunes on the river, particularly during the Civil War running cotton for the Confederacy out to the Gulf of Mexico for export.

The vast palm forests were felled for construction and wharf pilings and later cleared for agriculture with the advent of pumping river water for irrigation and municipal use.

Even before the arrival of the railroad in 1904, the mighty Rio Bravo del Norte became so shallow it could no longer support steamboats.

Now, regarded as one of the most endangered rivers in the world, the Rio Grande continues to decline suffering from overuse and pollution with an ever-expanding population in two countries demanding more of a once mighty river.