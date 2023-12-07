SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On a recent fall evening, more than 2,000 Brown pelicans were counted flocking to their roost on a secluded island in the newly restored Bahia Grande estuary northeast of the Port of Brownsville.

While Brown pelicans reside along much of the Atlantic coast, populations soar throughout the lower Texas coast in winter months, when many migrate south as early banding records revealed.

Retired Audubon and United States Fish and Wildlife biologist David Blankinship did some of the early banding of Brown pelicans in Texas in the 1970s that revealed how far some of the birds migrated.

“We had band recoveries from the central Texas coast on down the Mexican coast, particularly as far down as Alvarado which is down the other side of Veracruz,” said Blankenship. “But, we also got sightings and recoveries of our birds from Texas from Alabama, and we had one from Naples, Florida. We had one sighting of our yellow-banded bird on the Isla Contoy, which is on the northeast corner of Yucatan down by Cancun. So, our birds from Texas were going all the way around the Gulf.”

Just this week, a pelican banded six years ago on Highway 48 near Bahia Grande was photographed 200 miles up the coast near Port Aransas.

However, that journey is brief considering what recent tracking studies have shown, as David Newstead, Director of the Coastal Bird Program for Coastal Bend Bays and Estuaries Program notes.

“Some of the pelicans that breed up here actually winter on the Pacific side of Central America. A big chunk of our brown pelican population, just like other species, actually departs for winter,” said Newstead.

While some Brown pelicans linger throughout the year in southernmost coastal Texas, it is intriguing how many follow abundant fish resources south for the winter.