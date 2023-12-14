SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The dawn patrol blazes across the horizon just beyond crashing surf where the speedy trio of Texas Parks and Wildlife boats will rendezvous near the mouth of the Rio Grande poised to thwart illegal fishing in state waters.

This past weekend in a joint operation, Texas Parks and Wildlife game wardens in cooperation with the United States Coast Guard seized five boats and 16 crewmembers from Mexico with 2,640 pounds of red snapper illegally caught fishing north of the Rio Grande.

Lieutenant Shane Gunderson, Commanding Officer at the Coast Guard Station South Padre Island inspects the confiscated “launchas” with Captain Chris Dowdy, Cameron County game warden, and the two agencies annually confiscate an astonishing number of Mexican boats and fishing gear.

“On average about 100 illegal launchas per year,” Lt. Shane Gunderson, Commanding Officer for Coast Guard SPI, said. “We pull about 20 to 30 miles of longline or gillnetting gear, and seized catch varies from year to year depending whether you are catching it on the northbound run or southbound run, but it can go from 20 to 30,000 pounds of seized catch per year.”

“Last year from September 1st until August 31st, we picked up approximately…between gillnet and longline, I would say somewhere in the neighborhood of 25 miles,” Captain Chris Dowdy, Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Warden, said.

Meanwhile, at the mouth of the Rio Grande, Mexican launchas run out into the Gulf and back again where they fish unmolested south of the river as Mexico allows gillnets and longlines, as evidenced by this boat setting out gillnet at the mouth of the river.

Occasionally, gillnet breaks from its anchorage revealing indiscriminate carnage including endangered sea turtles, and deadly longline hooks ensnared approximately 100 pelicans last year that washed ashore on Boca Chica beach.

Even when Mexican lawbreakers are apprehended, deported and their boats confiscated, Mexico’s depleted resource and the lure of good fishing north of the Rio Grande entices them right back across the border, where seizures have now occurred some 60 miles north, almost to Corpus Christi.