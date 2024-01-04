RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As the final sunrise of 2023 tantalizingly peeks over a faraway horizon, twilight’s glow bathes Laguna Madre with subtle golden hues.

Rising over the Mother Lagoon, brilliant dawn light casts a golden pathway shoreward framed by towering yuccas.

Slowly and steadily, coastal loma brush tops are washed with rich morning light as the opening of the last day of the year is revealed.

Inland, just beyond the brushy loma a herd of Nilgai antelope grazes, and in the distance ephemeral morning fog cloaks chaparral.

A dozen tawny cows mingle peacefully, while a dominant dark bull guards his harem.

Later in the morning, a caracara perches on a venerable yucca surveying his domain as feathery clouds drift past.

The handsome “totache,” as known by natives, scans intently in all directions searching for prey, its piercing yellow-gold eyes reflecting the sun’s rays.

Occasionally, the raptor emits a slight croak or bark while continuing an otherwise silent vigil from atop his lofty lookout.

While the last sunrise of 2023 unveiled myriad marvels, the first sunrise of the New Year portends magic as it rises over the land of the yucca.

As the sun clears the distant shoreline, you hear them before you see them, clamorous calls of geese beckon as they enthusiastically greet the dawn with their preflight exuberance.

Dawn reveals their sanctuary, a historic winter roost where for generations they gather by the thousands.

Anxious to begin the day, they begin walking shallows and stretching wings readying for morning’s departure.

Suddenly, in a burst of flight, they raucously lift off, thousands of snow geese flying to their chosen feeding grounds on the first day of the New Year.

While geese wait out winter in deep South Texas, scattered yuccas are already beginning to flower in this southernmost corner of the state where the promise of a new year is unveiled.