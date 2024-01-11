SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Sometimes, you don’t have to venture any farther than your neighborhood to enjoy special wildlife sightings.

This rare limpkin has been frequenting the resaca near my home in San Benito for the past week. Busily probing the shallow resaca for its favorite food of apple snails, it also consumes freshwater mussels and clams.

This rather large heron-like bird resembles an ibis that also haunts the resaca, but is chocolate brown with distinctive white streaks.

While hunting the resaca with a trio of ibis, the limpkin secures what appears to be a freshwater mussel or clam clenched firmly in its bill.

The limpkin passes the ibis with its prize and takes the prey to shore where it proceeds to strike the catch repeatedly, pounding it open and devouring the flesh within. The limpkin’s bill is specially shaped with a gap just before the tip that enables the bill to work like tweezers slipping into shells.

Until late last year, this tropical bird had never been seen in the Rio Grande Valley but has since been spotted in Hidalgo and Starr counties. There is a native population of limpkin in Florida, and they are indigenous to the Caribbean, Mexico, and South America.

They were first spotted in east Texas in 2021, and have also been documented as far north as Chicago.

No one knows for sure why they are dispersing, but climate change is possibly a factor as well as the spread of their favorite food the apple snail.

And, along the bank of this San Benito resaca, you can see the remains of the limpkin’s lunch in the form of scattered pried open shells.

If you are wondering why this unusual bird is called a limpkin, its name purportedly comes from the bird’s somewhat stilted gait, which appeared to early European settlers as a limp.