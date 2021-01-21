Richard Moore Outdoor Report: Laguna Sunrise

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Twilight blushes eastern sky unveiling sun’s imminent arrival as evolving hues trace inexorable rise.

Vivid crimson shades precede the moment when sun erupts untethtered from earth.

As the fiery orb climbs beyond distant horizon, daybreak rays diffuse intense crepuscular colors.

You hear them before you see them, as sunrise at Laguna Atascosa National Wildlife Refuge reveals haunting calls of wintering waterfowl.

Sandhill cranes overwinter in abundance and being early risers stalk about their fog shrouded roost towering over resting Snow geese.

Soon, with long necks outstretched and primordial calls they take to the sky, often not even waiting for the moon to set before departing.

Sandhill cranes, geese and White pelicans can live for more than 20 years, and it is likely that many roosting here have visited this southern sanctuary many times before.

Snow geese bask in dawn’s rich golden light and begin testing their wings before taking flight.

Scores of roosting White pelicans stir to the clarion call of departing wild geese and stretching their nine-foot wingspans soar skyward.

With powerful rhythmic wingbeats that have carried them some 2,000 miles from the Alaskan tundra, snow geese rise thru the clouds on their journey to distant feeding grounds.

Magnificent White pelicans from the north country join geese on their morning flight gliding thru the air with unmatched grace and strength.

With their haunting calls of the wild echoing thru wintry skies, skeins of geese form distinctive “V” patters passing overhead in wonderfully uncountable numbers.

Throughout the day avian winter visitors come and go in this land of the yucca as they have for centuries.

Since dawn of history man has gazed skyward marveling at winged migration, yet even as we begin to unravel mysteries of migration the fascination endures.

With each sunrise many questions remain to be answered, and this is somehow as it should be.