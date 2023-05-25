RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Recent rains have triggered an impressive gathering of Alligator gar in a secluded wetland in the lower Rio Grande Valley.

On a calm day, the water is so clear in this isolated realm that the lazily swimming gar appears to almost be in an aquarium-like setting.

The Alligator gar is the largest and longest-lived freshwater species in Texas, and there is one gargantuan gar lurking here that dwarfs all the rest.

At some six feet with an impressive girth, she makes the others appear small. Males rarely reach this size, and the matriarch could easily be 50 years old.

These primitive fish are only present in a handful of southern states in the country, and Texas has the most robust population.

Alligator gar ancestors have been discovered dating back more than 200 million years, and you can almost imagine these huge, scaly creatures roaming with the dinosaurs.

The largest Alligator gar taken in Texas was caught on a trotline in 1953 and weighed 302 pounds. While Bill Valverde holds the state and world record on rod and reel for a 279-pounder he caught in the Rio Grande in 1951.

The world record Alligator gar was netted in Mississippi in 2011 and at 8 feet 5 and a quarter inches weighed 327 pounds and was estimated to be between 70 to 100 years old.

It is mating season for these impressive living fossils, and gathering to spawn in the remote backwaters of the Rio Grande Valley, the toothy creatures surface occasionally to gulp air.

They have gills like other fish but also have a highly vascularized swim bladder that supplements gill respiration, which helps them survive in water where most fish would die of suffocation.

To protect the species, Texas law allows for only one gar per day to be taken by fishermen and bow hunters.