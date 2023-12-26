RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Skeins of Snow geese raucously fill South Texas skies heralding winter’s arrival in deep South Texas.

Their hauntingly beautiful call of the wild stirs the soul as they return to historic wintering grounds in the land of the yucca.

According to the calendar, December 21st is the first day of winter and nothing says winter quite like the annual arrival of migratory waterfowl.

Joining the gaggle of geese are impressive rafts of ducks, squadrons of wintering white pelicans, and flocks of splendid sandhill cranes boisterously bugling their primordial proclamations.

In fall and early winter, days begin to shorten and nights lengthen triggering hormonal changes and instinctive urges to wing it southward to ancestral wintering grounds.

Waterfowl have been migrating to southernmost Texas for thousands of years and have undoubtedly been both admired and hunted for nearly as long.

Indigenous people surely gazed skyward, relishing the arrival of an abundant food source and the challenge of harvesting with bow, spear, or trap.

With the season’s decreasing daylight, hormonal changes in White-tailed bucks also occur and blood flow becomes restricted to growing antlers. Their antlers begin to harden, and bucks will shed their velvet-like sheath, scraping off any remaining shreds in the brush.

The sudden appearance of a majestic buck in winter-hardened antlers is a thrilling encounter, while few sights in nature surpass the spectacle of hundreds of clamorous geese gliding in for a landing amidst their thronging brethren.

Since the dawn of man, migrating waterfowl and antlered animals have captivated mankind. Prehistoric cave paintings depict deer and winged creatures, often with hunters in pursuit. The ancient gods and shamans of many cultures were adorned with antlers and feathers.

Perhaps, it is these primal urges that command our attention to antlered creatures and winged migration at this pivotal moment of seasonal change.