Richard Moore Outdoor Report: Benito Treviño Milestone

RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Benito Treviño and his wife Toni recently delivered a load of native plants to the United States and Wildlife Service. They are conducting a revegetation project on the Delaney Tract of Laguna Atascosa National Wildlife Refuge.

“7,984. We still need to total up to 10,000″, said Treviño.

Benito and Toni have been growing native plants on their ranch, Las Lomitas, north of Rio Grande City for nearly 30 years, and he has reached a milestone.

Trevino said, “I never really thought about a number until I was around maybe 500,000, and I thought wow if I could do like a million before I die. Man, that’s like probably close to 4,000 acres.”

Over the decades, Benito has grown native plants for small butterfly gardens to extensive reforestation of ranchlands.

“We have lost 95% of the brush that we had, so all of those things go a long way”, he said.

And no one has done more to recover South Texas brushlands than Benito Treviño.

“It has taken me basically 29 years to grow over a million plants. And, it has been a very, very happy endeavor. I have enjoyed every minute of it. I don’t plan on stopping just because I reached a goal, from here on they’re freebies”, said Benito.

There is just no telling how many more native plants Benito will contribute to making the Rio Grande Valley greener.

Treviño added, “They say if you love what you do, then you never have to work. It has been very exciting, and very rewarding. I was born to do this.”