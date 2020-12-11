Richard Moore Outdoor Report: Battling Bucks

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — The bucks are on the prowl in deep South Texas as winter rut peaks throughout the ranch country.

Each year during December breeding season whitetail bucks tirelessly roam the wildlands in search of does, and as they travel they mark their territory to warn rivals of their presence.

This impressive buck is racking his antlers in thorny mesquite limbs and rubbing his muzzle leaving scent and busted branches that signal his territory.

Even youthful bucks are getting in on the action, as this youngster thoroughly inspects a fresh rub learning the annual ritual of whitetails.

This pair of young bucks playfully spars in mock combat as they practice for future jousts when they will lock antlers in fierce battles to establish dominance.

Usually, when a pair of mature deer meets, the more dominant buck bristles up, lowers his ears and postures menacingly enough to convince his rival to depart.

However, when two evenly matched bucks confront one another a brawl may ensue…and no one is backing down here.

This is a serious brawl, and these two combatants fight furiously for several minutes before one finally succeeds in driving off the other.

In another bout, these two brawlers are already locked in combat when spotted.

They seem evenly matched as they relentlessly push and shove one another thru tall grass. The awesome power in these wild animals is incredible as the savage battle rages on.

Finally, one has enough and as he flees the victor gives chase. Satisfied he has vanquished his foe, the dominant buck ceases pursuit. He stands panting with chest heaving for several minutes recovering from the battle.